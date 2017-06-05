Somalia: Kenya Arrests Five Youth En ...

Somalia: Kenya Arrests Five Youth En Route to Join Al Shabaab

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Anti-Terror Police Unit have arrested five youth in Isiolo town who were allegedly on their way to Somalia to join Al-Shabaab militants. The two estates had been in the news for some time now where dozens of youths are said to have travelled to Somalia to join the terror group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,303 • Total comments across all topics: 281,596,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC