Somalia: Kenya Arrests Five Youth En Route to Join Al Shabaab
Anti-Terror Police Unit have arrested five youth in Isiolo town who were allegedly on their way to Somalia to join Al-Shabaab militants. The two estates had been in the news for some time now where dozens of youths are said to have travelled to Somalia to join the terror group.
