Shabaab steps up attacks in Kenya

18 hrs ago Read more: The Long War Journal

Al Qaeda's branch in East Africa, Shabaab, has increased its operational tempo in northern Kenya over the past few weeks. Dozens of people have been killed by both ambushes and improvised explosive device attacks in the Kenyan provinces of Garissa, Mandera, and Lamu.

Chicago, IL

