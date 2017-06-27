SA and Kenya seek to boost trade opportunities

South African businesses had a crucial role to play in growing the Kenyan economy following on from the commitments made during the State Visit by President Jacob Zuma in October last year. This was according to acting High Commissioner of South Africa in Kenya, Sarel van Zyl, who was addressing businesspeople from South Africa and Kenya during a business seminar organised by the Department of Trade and Industry in partnership with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Nairobi, Kenya.

