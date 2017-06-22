Reprieve as US spares Kenya Agoa ejec...

Reprieve as US spares Kenya Agoa ejection

Kenya no longer faces loss of duty-free access to the United States under Agoa trade benefits in relation to East Africa ban of used clothing or mitumba, US officials have announced. Washington's top trade agency affirmed, however, that three other East African Community member states - Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda - must undergo an assessment of their Agoa eligibility status that could result in their ejection from the preferential trade programme.

Chicago, IL

