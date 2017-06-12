Rainy Tower Renderings - This Concept for 'The Boundary' Pictures a...

Rainy Tower Renderings - This Concept...

Typically, the renderings for a new building portray the structure on a sunny day so it is seen in its best light, but this is not so for these rainy tower renderings. Architects Richard Keep and Henry Goss were recently granted planning permission in Nairobi, Kenya for a tower to be called 'The Boundary.'

