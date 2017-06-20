Prices rise threatens to turn off Kenyans from gas
Cooking gas prices in Kenya have taken an upward trajectory, rising faster in the last two months to add burden to families already squeezed by high food prices. The current surge is the first in about two years in which consumers enjoyed relatively low prices that saw even small earners embrace the commodity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC