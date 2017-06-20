Prices rise threatens to turn off Ken...

Prices rise threatens to turn off Kenyans from gas

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Cooking gas prices in Kenya have taken an upward trajectory, rising faster in the last two months to add burden to families already squeezed by high food prices. The current surge is the first in about two years in which consumers enjoyed relatively low prices that saw even small earners embrace the commodity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,566 • Total comments across all topics: 281,895,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC