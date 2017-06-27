Press Releases: The United States and Kenya Strengthen Partnership...

June 22-23, 2017, the United States and Kenya held the first U.S.-Kenya Cyber and Digital Economy Dialogue in Nairobi, Kenya. The following statement was issued by the Governments of the United States and Kenya at the conclusion of the Dialogue: On June 22 and 23, the United States and Kenya affirmed their joint commitment to an open, interoperable, reliable, and secure cyberspace during the first U.S.-Kenya Cyber and Digital Economy Dialogue.

