President Kenyatta signs 9 Bills into law

18 hrs ago Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday at State House Nairobi, signed 9 Bills into law including the Division of Revenue Bill 2017. Other Bills assented to by the President include the Finance Bill , Supplementary Appropriation Bill , Insurance Amendment Bill , Health Bill , Hydrologist Bill , the Clinical Officers Bill , Basic Education Amendment Bill and National Coroners Service Bill .

