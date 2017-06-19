President Kenyatta denies claims he i...

President Kenyatta denies claims he is favouring some sectors

7 hrs ago

President Uhuru Kenyatta says his administration has extended relief to farmers across the board to boost production, refuting claims by the opposition that some sectors are favoured more than others. The President pointed out that his administration's focus on serving all Kenyans equitably has not left out any sector of agriculture unattended.

Chicago, IL

