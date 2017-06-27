Police nab 5 suspects after murder of 10 people in northern Kenya

Police nab 5 suspects after murder of...

Read more: Xinhuanet

Kenyan police confirmed on Monday that they are interrogating five suspects in connection with renewed clashes in Marsabit county in northern part after the murder of ten people this month. County Police Commander Ben Kogo said the latest victim is a 12-year-old boy who was beheaded and another seriously wounded on Monday morning.

Chicago, IL

