Paths of Hope: The Medical Team

Paths of Hope: The Medical Team

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Clifton Journal

In the spring of 1999, columnist Mike Kelly and senior photographer Carmine Galasso traveled to the Great Rift Valley in Kenya. Paths of Hope: The Medical Team In the spring of 1999, columnist Mike Kelly and senior photographer Carmine Galasso traveled to the Great Rift Valley in Kenya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clifton Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,150 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC