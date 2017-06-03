Paths of Hope: The Medical Team
In the spring of 1999, columnist Mike Kelly and senior photographer Carmine Galasso traveled to the Great Rift Valley in Kenya. Paths of Hope: The Medical Team In the spring of 1999, columnist Mike Kelly and senior photographer Carmine Galasso traveled to the Great Rift Valley in Kenya.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clifton Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|May 18
|Head Rackets
|8
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC