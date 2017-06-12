Pastor Kayonda Hubert, from the Ephra...

Pastor Kayonda Hubert, from the Ephrata Church Choir, with Sandy Wilkie, from the City of Sanctuary

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: This Is Lancashire

'The Great Get Together' was inspired by the MP for Batley and Spen, who was killed on June 16 last year. "I'm really delighted everybody came together and supported so well such a diverse event, with so many people and groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,199 • Total comments across all topics: 281,869,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC