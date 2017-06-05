Officials Want to Arm Civilians After...

Officials Want to Arm Civilians After Militant Attacks in Kenya

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Voice of America

The officials blame the national government for failing to protect them, and say they are losing essential services after teachers and health workers stopped coming to work. Barre Shill, a member of parliament from Garissa County, says locals are tired of terror attacks and concerned about the future of their children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) 7 hr The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,666,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC