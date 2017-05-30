Northampton warehouse worker set to deliver aid to families in need in Africa
An employee at a Northampton warehouse is planning a trip to Africa where he will donate clothes and other items to families in need, which he has collected from his colleagues, friends and family. James Brown, who has worked as a warehouse operative for logistics operator at the Europa Worldwide Group for more than 11 years has previously travelled to the villages of Mwkamba and Tiwi in Mombasa, Kenya with his wife and family.
