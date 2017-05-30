Northampton warehouse worker set to d...

Northampton warehouse worker set to deliver aid to families in need in Africa

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Northampton Today

An employee at a Northampton warehouse is planning a trip to Africa where he will donate clothes and other items to families in need, which he has collected from his colleagues, friends and family. James Brown, who has worked as a warehouse operative for logistics operator at the Europa Worldwide Group for more than 11 years has previously travelled to the villages of Mwkamba and Tiwi in Mombasa, Kenya with his wife and family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northampton Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,177 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC