Mixed fortunes for Uganda as Kenya wins Elgon Cup
Uganda 18 Kenya 23 Although the Rugby Cranes' 33-33 second leg draw with Kenya in Nairobi was not enough to reclaim the Elgon Cup title, it was good enough to earn Uganda two points as it starts its Rugby Africa Gold Cup campaign. The Rugby Africa Gold Cup is the top-tier event of the 2017 Rugby Africa season and here, Uganda is pitted with Kenya, Namibia, Senegal, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC