Militants Burn Down School, Kill Teacher in Kenya

Suspected al-Shabab militants killed a teacher and abducted another as they burned down a school late Wednesday in northeastern Kenya.The Kenyan MP from the region Musfafe Abdirashid told VOA's Somali Service a number of militants entered Fafi village, about 90 kilometers east of Garissa town, and created havoc.

Chicago, IL

