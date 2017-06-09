Maritime Silk Road opens new chapter of China-Kenya relations: diplomat

Guo Ce, Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, said in a commentary published in a local daily, The Standard, on Wednesday that a new chapter of China-Kenya cooperation opened as soon as Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta visited Beijing as the only Africa president to attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. "During the forum, China signed economic and trade cooperation agreements with 68 countries and international organizations, among which are three agreements inked with Kenya, including the Agreement on Technical Cooperation Regarding Offering Grant Aid and the Framework Agreement on Strengthening Cooperation in Production Capacity," Guo said.

