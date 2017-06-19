Maasai land loss raises tensions in Kenya ahead of elections

Kenya's opposition leader has raised tensions weeks ahead of elections by criticising the Maasai community's sale of ancestral land to other ethnic groups in an area hit by political violence in the 1990s, land rights experts said. Many cash-strapped Maasai have become landless after subdividing and selling swathes of land to the south of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, where they used to roam with their cattle.

