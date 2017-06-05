La. Travels: All aboard the American Duchess; zoo hosts safari to Kenya

The American Duchess, which features suites ranging from 250 square feet to 550 square-foot loft suites, will set sail from New Orleans starting Aug. 14. Taking a cruise on the Carnival Dream? Check out Guy Fieri's Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse, which was recently added to the Dream's on-board dining options. The American Duchess, which features suites ranging from 250 square feet to 550 square-foot loft suites, will set sail from New Orleans starting Aug. 14. Taking a cruise on the Carnival Dream? Check out Guy Fieri's Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse, which was recently added to the Dream's on-board dining options.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.