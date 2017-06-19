Kenya's Watching
Daawo Muuqaal Cajiib ah: Sheikh Jacfar Cali ayaa muuqaalkan kooban waxaa uu ka warbixinayaa Barnaamijka Afurinta Walaalaha aan waxba haysanin iyo iskaashiga ay Idaacada Iftiin FM iyo Dhagaystayaasheed... Iftiin FM Kenya handed food stuff to Al-Mustaqbal Academy in Ushirika where the needy are fed during iftaar in the holy month of Ramadhan. The food stuff include rice, wheat flour, sugar, dates, cooking oil and distilled water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC