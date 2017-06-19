Kenya's Watching

Daawo Muuqaal Cajiib ah: Sheikh Jacfar Cali ayaa muuqaalkan kooban waxaa uu ka warbixinayaa Barnaamijka Afurinta Walaalaha aan waxba haysanin iyo iskaashiga ay Idaacada Iftiin FM iyo Dhagaystayaasheed... Iftiin FM Kenya handed food stuff to Al-Mustaqbal Academy in Ushirika where the needy are fed during iftaar in the holy month of Ramadhan. The food stuff include rice, wheat flour, sugar, dates, cooking oil and distilled water.

