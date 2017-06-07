Kenya's new railway to boost economy: trade lobby
Kenya's Chinese-built Standard Gauge Railways is likely to boost the economy, a trade lobby said on Tuesday. James Mureu, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Acting National Vice Chairman, told Xinhua that the 480-km SGR that runs from Nairobi to the port of Mombasa will ease movement of cargo and people among the two key towns.
