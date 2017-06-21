Kenya's drought could affect vegetable exports, says industry

The drought that was experienced in Kenya early this year could affect overall vegetable exports in 2017, the industry said on Wednesday. "Unless the country experiences sufficient rains in October, vegetables exports could decline by five percent," Fresh Produce Exporters Association of Kenya Chairman Apollo Owuor told a business forum in Nairobi The most common vegetables exported are beans which accounts for 60 percent, followed by avocados which contribute 15 percent of international sales.

