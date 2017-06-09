Kenya's celebrities launch campaign against plastic pollution in oceans
Big names in Kenya's entertainment and media industries on Thursday launched a new campaign to raise awareness on plastic waste that is choking marine life at unprecedented levels. The campaign dubbed Plastic Revolution was launched at an occasion to mark World Ocean Day and will entail sailing the eastern and southern African coastline to push for action on plastic litter that has suffocated marine ecosystems globally.
