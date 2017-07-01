Kenya's bourse turnover flat amid rise in share trading
Equity turnover at the Nairobi Securities Exchange was largely flat on Friday even as the number of shares traded rose 44 percent. Turnover stood at 7.6 million U.S. dollars on a volume of 34 million shares from 22 million shares worth 7.5 million in the previous trading.
