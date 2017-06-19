Kenyan reporter detained for two days...

Kenyan reporter detained for two days on bribery allegation

Police in Nairobi on June 18 arrested Sunday Nation journalist Walter Menya on charges of soliciting a bribe of 55,000 Kenyan shillings to "write a damaging story in The Nation newspaper," according to a police statement . The amount he was alleged to have accepted was later changed to 50,000 Kenyan shillings , according to court documents seen by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

