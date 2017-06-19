Kenyan reporter detained for two days on bribery allegation

Police in Nairobi on June 18 arrested Sunday Nation journalist Walter Menya on charges of soliciting a bribe of 55,000 Kenyan shillings to "write a damaging story in The Nation newspaper," according to a police statement . The amount he was alleged to have accepted was later changed to 50,000 Kenyan shillings , according to court documents seen by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

