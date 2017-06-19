Kenyan police nab 88 terror suspects

Kenyan police nab 88 terror suspects

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Kenya's security officers said Monday they have arrested 88 terror suspects in Nairobi for plotting to carry out attacks during Eid celebrations marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. A police report says the suspects, 15 foreigners and 73 Kenyans, were arrested on June 15 at a rehabilitation center in Nairobi's Eastleigh residential estate that is largely inhabited by ethnic Somalis, in a joint security swoop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,910 • Total comments across all topics: 281,866,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC