Kenyan police nab 88 terror suspects
Kenya's security officers said Monday they have arrested 88 terror suspects in Nairobi for plotting to carry out attacks during Eid celebrations marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. A police report says the suspects, 15 foreigners and 73 Kenyans, were arrested on June 15 at a rehabilitation center in Nairobi's Eastleigh residential estate that is largely inhabited by ethnic Somalis, in a joint security swoop.
