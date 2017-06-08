Kenyan police nab 40 Ethiopians for i...

Kenyan police nab 40 Ethiopians for illegal stay

Kenyan police have arrested more than 40 Ethiopians in a security swoop at a residential estate in Nairobi for being in the country illegally. Nairobi County Police Commander Japheth Koome said on Thursday the foreigners aged between 10 and 25 who could not speak English or Swahili were arrested on Wednesday night at a house in Kayole estate.

