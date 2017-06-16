Kenyan police launch manhunt for susp...

Kenyan police launch manhunt for suspects behind attack

Kenyan police on Friday launched a manhunt for Al-Shabaab suspects behind the killing of four people in Mandera County in a bomb attack that also injured 11 others. The four people died after a passenger service vehicle they were travelling in ran over an improvised explosive device at Sheikh Barrow area on the Lafey-Elwak road which is near the Somalia border.

Chicago, IL

