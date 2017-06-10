Kenyan police foil terror attack, nab...

Kenyan police foil terror attack, nab 6 suspects

Read more: Xinhuanet

Kenyan police on Friday thwarted a terrorist attack and arrested six suspects who were planning to launch attacks in the East African nation. The police said in a security report on Saturday that the six suspects -- four Somalis and two Kenyans -- were arrested in Bulla Hawa, an adjoining town in southern Somalia, in a joint security operation with Somali counterparts.

Chicago, IL

