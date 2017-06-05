Kenyan human rights activists protest extrajudicial killing by police
In Kenya, rising crime rates and a corrupt judiciary have led to hundreds of young men and boys being shot dead by police officers. In just eight months last year, 122 people were killed by police in the capital, Nairobi.
