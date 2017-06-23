Kenyan firms launch initiative to position country as regional hub

Through a campaign dubbed "Why the Future is Kenya", business leaders are drawn from the financial, technology, service and hospitality sectors to celebrate Kenya's status as East and Central Africa's investment hub. Speaking during the launch of the campaign, Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore said that Kenya is ahead of her peers thanks to factors including increasing innovation, a thriving business environment, as well as a rising middle class.

