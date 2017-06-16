Kenyan faith leaders urge better treatment for children with HIV
Children gather with religious leaders for Day of the African Child celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 16, 2017. RNS photo by Fredrick Nzwili NAIROBI, Kenya Kenyan faith leaders called on pharmaceutical companies to prioritize the development of affordable, easy-to-swallow HIV drugs for children as part of the Day of the African Child event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC