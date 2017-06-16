Kenyan faith leaders urge better trea...

Kenyan faith leaders urge better treatment for children with HIV

13 hrs ago Read more: Religion News Service

Children gather with religious leaders for Day of the African Child celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 16, 2017. RNS photo by Fredrick Nzwili NAIROBI, Kenya Kenyan faith leaders called on pharmaceutical companies to prioritize the development of affordable, easy-to-swallow HIV drugs for children as part of the Day of the African Child event.

