Kenyan Ex-Premier Evokes Ghost of 2008 Calling for Credible Vote

Kenya's elections may prompt violence that evokes the unrest that killed at least 1,100 people following a disputed vote a decade ago if the electoral authorities fail to ensure this year's process is credible, opposition leader Raila Odinga said. Any outbreak of clashes would be difficult to control, even though Kenyans "don't want to go back to 2008," Odinga said in an interview Wednesday in the capital, Nairobi.

