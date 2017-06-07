Kenyan Election Body Denies Awarding ...

Kenyan Election Body Denies Awarding Deal to Blocked Company

Kenya's electoral commission said it's yet to decide which company will print ballot papers for elections being held in two months, after a local newspaper said the deal had been handed to a Dubai-based firm whose contract has been blocked twice. "We are still working on it," Andrew Limo, spokesman for the Independent Electoral & Boundaries Commission, said by phone on Wednesday from the capital, Nairobi.

Chicago, IL

