Kenyan central bank says grants licen...

Kenyan central bank says grants licence to locally owned Mayfair Bank

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Kenya's locally-owned Mayfair Bank Limited has been granted a licence, the central bank said on Friday, marking just the second Kenyan banking licence since 2015, when the regulator placed a moratorium on approving new lenders. "Mayfair Bank Limited will principally target the corporate market segment," the central bank said, adding that Mayfair would use an initial network of two branches in Nairobi and one in Mombasa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,795 • Total comments across all topics: 281,968,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC