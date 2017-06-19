Kenyan central bank says grants licence to locally owned Mayfair Bank
Kenya's locally-owned Mayfair Bank Limited has been granted a licence, the central bank said on Friday, marking just the second Kenyan banking licence since 2015, when the regulator placed a moratorium on approving new lenders. "Mayfair Bank Limited will principally target the corporate market segment," the central bank said, adding that Mayfair would use an initial network of two branches in Nairobi and one in Mombasa.
