Kenyan Body Rules Out Canceling Controversial Vote-Ballot Tender

Kenya's electoral body said it will proceed with the award of a disputed ballot-printing contract to a Dubai-based company because it doesn't have enough time to arrange an alternative. "It's probably not the best decision, but it's the right decision under the circumstances," Roselyn Akombe, a commissioner at the Independent Electoral & Boundaries Commission, said by phone Wednesday from Nairobi, the capital.

