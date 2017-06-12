Kenya: Upsurge in Attacks Threaten to...

Kenya: Upsurge in Attacks Threaten to Suppress Vote

This week, seven legislators from northeastern Kenya warned that residents would acquire arms to defend themselves if the government fails to contain ongoing suspected Al-Shabab attacks. "The government must protect people in the region or they should allow us to protect ourselves," said Garissa county Women Representative, Shukran Gure.

Chicago, IL

