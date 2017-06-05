Kenya to launch transit visas by Janu...

Kenya to launch transit visas by January 2018

The government will soon roll out a transit visa for tourists passing through Nairobi to other destinations in a bid to boost the recovering tourism in the country, Tourism CS Najib Balala announced on Friday. Addressing more than 200 delegates during the official opening of the Tourism Innovation and Change Forum in Nairobi, Balala said the plan has been approved by the Cabinet.

