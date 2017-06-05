Kenya: Slain Sugar Company Legal Offi...

Kenya: Slain Sugar Company Legal Officer 'Said No to Illegal Sugar'

The refusal to authorise importation of illegal sugar and release of money for campaigns are the strongest leads in the killing of Mumias Sugar Company legal officer Ronald Lubya. Three MPs from western Kenya have alleged that Mr Lubya was being coerced by some people to sign for illegal sugar, which was in turn to be branded as a Mumias consignment and released to the market for sale, but he refused.

