Kenya: Scare as Gas Tanker Leaks in Middle of Road

Normalcy has returned on the busy Nakuru-Nairobi Highway after a 12-hour closure following a massive gas leak from a tanker at Gitaru near Kikuyu Southern bypass on Wednesday night. By 7am on Thursday, the road was open when Engineers from the oil Company managed to successfully transfer the gas to another tanker.

