Kenya says no casualties in explosive...

Kenya says no casualties in explosive attack in coastal region

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Kenya confirmed late Sunday that an improvised explosive device which was set against soldiers by Al-Shabaab terrorists in the coastal region of Lamu did not harm anyone. The ministry of interior said in a statement that the IED targeting Kenya Defence Forces along the Milimani-Baure's supply route was detonated without any casualties or injuries on the side of KDF.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Sat The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,045 • Total comments across all topics: 281,684,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC