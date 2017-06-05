Kenya: Salary Commission Rejects Deal...

Kenya: Salary Commission Rejects Deal As Nurses' Strike Hits Hospitals

One person died after he was turned away from a hospital on Monday, as the health sector was thrown into a crisis after the Salaries and Remuneration Commission rejected a new pay agreement for nurses, which had been negotiated by the Council of Governors. The more than 25,000 nurses are demanding the implementation of a collective bargaining agreement signed between their union and the Council of Governors .

