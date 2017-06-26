Kenya ruling party promises to expand...

Kenya ruling party promises to expand free education, healthcare

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Kenya's ruling party promised to expand free education and healthcare in a manifesto published on Monday, but did not acknowledge problems in existing social services that have triggered strikes as elections approach. President Uhuru Kenyatta, the head of the Jubilee Party, is seeking a second and final five-year term in office in the Aug. 8 polls.

Chicago, IL

