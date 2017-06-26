Kenya: Ruling Party Manifesto Promises to Create Jobs
The Jubilee administration has pledged to reverse the negative trend of job losses and initiate an ambitious programme to create 1.5 million jobs annually for the next five years if re-elected. In its revised manifesto launched last evening, the ruling party says it has prioritised youth employment and targets to have created at least 6.5 million jobs by 2022.
