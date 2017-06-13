Kenya rolls out underground cabling project to boost electricity
Kenya's electricity utility said Tuesday it's implementing a 130 million U.S. dollars underground power network project to improve the quality of electricity supply in Nairobi. Kenya Power CEO Ken Tarus said the underground cabling project is expected to reinforce the Nairobi City Centre bulk power supply system by providing alternative supply to existing substations.
