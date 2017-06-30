Kenya: Report Reveals What Killed Sen...

Kenya: Report Reveals What Killed Senator Mutula Kilonzo

Former Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo died of massive bleeding caused by high blood pressure, a government report released on Wednesday, four years after his death, revealed. The report was presented during the hearing of an inquest at the Machakos Law Courts by Dr S W Mwangi, a general medical practitioner based in Nakuru.

