Kenya railway a game changer for East Africa

Hailed as a symbol of "Chinese quality and spirit", the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway, which opened on May 31 in Kenya, ferried more than 7,000 passengers in the first week of its operation, a weekly record for the country. In contrast to the meter-gauge railway built more than a century ago during the British colonial rule, the 480-kilometer railway is expected to reduce the travel time from 10 hours to just 4 hours and lower logistics costs by 10 to 40 percent.

