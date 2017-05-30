Kenya: President Says Opposition Lead...

Kenya: President Says Opposition Leader Copied Free Education Plan

Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Kenyatta has chided the Opposition, accusing it of copying his plan to implement free secondary education next year, and then pledging to do it a few months earlier. The President and his deputy William Ruto also pitched for a peaceful election as they dismissed their opposition rival Raila Odinga as a copycat who cannot originate any agenda for the country.

Chicago, IL

