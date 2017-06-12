Kenya: President Kenyatta Tells Oppos...

Kenya: President Kenyatta Tells Opposition to Stop Inciting Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta wrapped up his tour of the vote-rich Rift Valley today by addressing a huge rally at Bomet Stadium where he cautioned opposition supporters against listening to the messages of hate and division spread by their leaders. President Kenyatta said inciting sentiments like those issued by opposition leader Raila Odinga in Kajiado were a recipe for violence, which Kenyans must reject.

Chicago, IL

