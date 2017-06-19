Kenya: Patients Suffer As Nurses' Uni...

Kenya: Patients Suffer As Nurses' Union Addresses Infighting

Kenyans are hoping that the division in the health workers' union will wane to allow for negotiations to solve the pay stalemate. The sharp differences in the two factions within the Kenya National Union of Nurses means that the more than 26,000 nurses who provide essential health services will stay out of wards, much to the pain and despair of ailing Kenyans.

Chicago, IL

